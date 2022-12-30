Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday following his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Samuel Johns after his sentencing was delayed several times.
Ewing was sentenced by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. The 44-year-old was charged and convicted in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021. His son, Demetri Ewing, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was convicted on the same charges in a separate trial.
The courtroom was packed with viewers, including family members of the victim and detectives who worked on the case. The courtroom was silent when Gaskill imposed the prison sentence along with a $5,000 civil penalty to be paid to the family. Clyde Ewing showed little reaction.
“That is my sentence today,” Gaskill said, and then Ewing was taken out of the courtroom.
“No sentence can bring a life back that should have never been taken. Thank you to every police officer, prosecutor, staff members, detectives, dispatchers, and the community for bringing closure and justice for Sam Johns,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a statement. “Due to their efforts, Mr. Ewing will never see the streets as a free man again. Our community is safer because of their work. On behalf of the citizens in Nez Perce County, thank you.”
Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith requested the maximum penalty of life in prison without parole. She said that Ewing’s obsession over a bag, “which is an inconsequential thing,” ultimately led to the death of Johns.
In the months leading up to the murder, Ewing was involved in harassment, vandalism with spray paint and burglary related to the incident. When the burglary into the Johns home was planned, Clyde and Demetri Ewing brought zip ties and a gun, which shows “they intended to harm people when they entered the house,” Smith said.
She pointed out that Ewing also involved his 16-year-old son in the planning and execution of the burglary and murder.
“Besides ending Sam’s life, he also drastically altered the life of his 16-year-old son,” Smith said.
Smith also outlined Ewing’s criminal history, which began in 1994 when he was 16 years old. He has been charged 26 times, including three felonies — two assaults and one grand theft — as well as probation violations. In addition to having trouble out of custody, Smith said Ewing has received disciplinary action while incarcerated.
When Ewing is out of custody, Smith said, it doesn’t take long for him to have issues with law enforcement. Smith cited examples of when Ewing moved from Spokane to Latah County and eventually to Clarkston. In those places, he was reported for threatening behavior and was hostile to law enforcement. He was evicted from his home and then trespassed from the location. Within almost two months of living at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston, law enforcement was contacted 10 times and the motel tried to have him trespassed but he refused to leave.
Smith called Ewing a “menace” and said that he didn’t participate in his pre-sentencing investigation and he denied any involvement in the crime.
Ewing has “complete disregard for the rules,” has anti-authority behavior, and is motivated by revenge or perceived wrongs. Smith said for these reasons, Ewing isn’t safe in the community and isn’t suitable for rehabilitation.
“As soon as he arrives in a community, he causes chaos,” Smith said.
She said Ewing’s behavior escalated over time and if he is released there could be more victims.
“The state doesn’t ask for this sentence lightly, but the state finds no redeeming qualities,” she said.
Smith said Debra Moffat died before she could see justice for her 31-year-old son, who died in front of her at his Lewiston residence. Other members of the Johns family were in the front row during the sentencing and some read statements to the court.
Johns’ sister, Erin Johns, read a victim impact statement, along with his aunt, Lorie Moffat, who had her statement read by Smith.
Both statements talked about how Samuel Johns was kind, friendly, willing to help others and took care of his mother. He was known by family members as “Smiling Sam.”
Both statements also shared that Sam’s mother was “heartbroken” over the loss of her youngest son and had post-traumatic stress from the shooting. She could barely eat and died in May 2021, four months after Johns.
Erin Johns said that she “cried for three days straight” when she learned about her brother’s death. It felt “like the heart of our family was ripped away,” she said.
She read statements from other family members, friends and co-workers of Samuel Johns, who said he always had a smile and was caring and reliable.
“I could go on for days letting you know the things I will miss,” Erin Johns said, sometimes becoming emotional while reading her statement. “He was someone who loved his family and friends more than anything and he was loved right back.”
Public defender Rick Cuddihy addressed the court, standing up before Gaskill. He said that although the crime resulted in the death of Johns, the intent was to retrieve a bag owned by Ewing, not commit murder. He pointed out that during the trial there was no evidence Ewing had the gun and said Johns was killed by accident during an altercation.
Cuddihy said that in audio clip used as evidence in the trial and closing arguments from the prosecution alleges that a younger-sounding voice, assumed to be Demetri Ewing, said to another voice, allegedly Clyde Ewing, “I shot him, Dad,” followed by the other voice saying an expletive. Cuddihy said it shows that Johns wasn’t the target of the incident and the murder itself wasn’t planned. However, he said Clyde Ewing shouldn’t have gone to the home in the first place.
“(Johns) wasn’t killed by Clyde Ewing,” he said. “It’s a sad, bad mistake. If anyone could take it back we would, but we can’t.”
Cuddihy asked the court for a sentence that considers parole so Ewing can have a life outside of custody after rehabilitation.
Ewing also read a statement to Gaskill before his sentence, during which he hit on the desk in front of him and spoke in an angry tone. He said that his and his son’s constitutional rights were violated and the community was deceived by the police from the beginning of the investigation. However, he thanked the state and Nez Perce County for “opening his eyes” to life in the criminal justice system.
Ewing said he was sorry to the family but that they won’t get closure on the case, maintaining his innocence. He said the jury members failed when they convicted him and his son.
“Now two innocent people are going to prison and that is on their hands,” he said.
When Gaskill began the sentencing, he said Ewing was convicted unanimously by a jury of his peers.
“Not my peers,” Ewing replied.
Gaskill cited the victim impact statements and Ewing’s criminal history as well as the case itself, including Ewing involving his son in the crime, as the reasons in his sentencing. He also said that based on Ewing’s statements in court, he showed he had no remorse and showed no responsibility for his actions and therefore wasn’t able to be rehabilitated.
“This crime was a continuation of an ongoing pattern of disrespecting the law, except this crime resulted in death,” Gaskill said. “There can be no justification for those actions.”
Ewing was convicted May 21 in a first-degree murder trial that lasted five days.
During the trial, the prosecution presented its case that the Ewings planned to rob or burglarize the Johns home at 1706 Seventh Ave., in Lewiston, over Clyde Ewing’s “obsession” with a missing Army bag that belonged to his late father, which he believed was in the residence. The Ewings rode bicycles from where they were living at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston to the Johns home. The Ewings, wearing dark clothing, entered the home and Johns was shot twice. The two fled the scene on the bicycles back to the Hacienda Lodge and were taken into custody in the days following the investigation.
The trial was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic before taking place in May. Prosecutors had more than 100 items of evidence connecting the Ewings to the murder, including DNA evidence, fingerprint analysis, zip ties, tape and video surveillance. The gun used in the shooting was never found.
A 12-member jury deliberated for two hours to reach the guilty verdict. The jury also had the option to convict Clyde Ewing on a lesser charge of second-degree murder or various manslaughter charges, but found him guilty of the initial charge of first-degree murder.
Demetri Ewing, now 17 years old, was convicted of first-degree murder April 22 after a nine-day trial. He has a status conference scheduled for Jan. 19.
