Another national brick-and-mortar store is exiting the region as part of a bankruptcy caused by the pandemic.
The Moscow location of Christopher and Banks at the Palouse Empire Mall is one of more than 400 stores in the chain that are being shuttered, according to a news release from Hilco Merchant Resources, which is handling the closures.
Others being closed include locations at Northtown Mall in Spokane and Spokane Valley Mall.
While Christopher and Banks is in the process of closing most, if not all, of its stores, it is in “active discussion with potential buyers for the sale of its ecommerce platform and related assets,” according to a news release from Christopher and Banks about filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment,” said Christopher and Banks President and CEO Keri Jones in a prepared statement.
“Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the company for the future,” she said.
Founded in 1956 and based in Minneapolis, Christopher and Banks has been at the Palouse Empire Mall since 2003, selling privately branded women’s clothing and accessories.
Exactly what will happen with its space is not clear. Attempts by the Tribune to reach mall management were not successful.
Christopher and Banks is among a number of retailers that have closed in the region in the last five years as chains folded or dramatically cut the number of their locations. Among them are J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Shopko, Pier 1 and Kmart, all in Lewiston.
