Many services and government offices around the region will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day holidays.
Closures for Monday include:
l Asotin City Hall,
l Asotin County Courthouse,
l Asotin County Library,
l Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area,
l Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,
l Latah County Library,
l Lewiston City Hall,
l Lewiston Community Center,
l Lewiston City Library,
l Lewiston Transit System,
l Nez Perce County Courthouse,
l Nez Perce County Commissioners Office,
l Washington Department of Social and Health Services,
l Whitman County Library
l All area post offices and banks.
Pullman Transit will be running on its holiday schedule for both North and South routes. A full schedule of operating routes is available by calling (509) 332-6535 or at www.pullmantransit.com.
Whitman County Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Asotin County Landfill, Clarkston City Hall, Clarkston sanitation services, Clearwater Composting, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Lewiston Transfer Station and Naslund Disposal will remain open Monday.