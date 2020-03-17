The sign at Cougar Country Drive In announced that the Pullman restaurant was open, accepting takeout orders and serving customers through its drive-through window.
Similar messages appeared at businesses throughout southeastern Washington on Monday as entrepreneurs raced to comply with an emergency proclamation from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Pharmacies and grocery stores were allowed to remain open. But all restaurants, bars, coffee shops, doughnut shops and ice cream parlors, as well as tasting venues for wine, beer and spirits had to limit their business to takeout, delivery and drive-through orders starting no later than midnight Monday.
Fitness centers, theaters, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, non-tribal game rooms, art galleries, barbers, hair salons and nail salons were required to close by midnight Monday, too.
The restrictions, which will remain in effect until March 31, didn’t apply to Idaho. Public health officials in Idaho have offered more general recommendations such as canceling or postponing events of 50 people or more or gatherings for people in high risk populations such as adults who are 60 or older.
The new rules and recommendations were issued Monday when public health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the region.
They are no longer tracking the number of people who have been tested, partly because the number is growing as private laboratories process the tests.
Government entities continued to prepare for the coronavirus. Whitman County, Asotin County and the city of Clarkston joined the city of Pullman in declaring states of emergency.
The designations, will, among other things, provide access to a national stockpile of supplies such as surgical masks, gloves, gowns and facial shields, said Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson.
While health care officials tracked coronavirus numbers and business owners scrambled to modify their operations, some consumers ate out at several restaurants that remained open.
Among them were a couple in their 90s and a dialysis patient.
Alfred Zumbro, 90, and his wife, Mary Zumbro, 94, of Clarkston, were heading into Roosters in Clarkston after finding their first choice, an Asian restaurant, was closed.
“I don’t think (coronavirus is) going to bother anybody if you stay out of crowds,” he said. “You still got to live.”
At the Clarkston Mexican restaurant Sinaloa, Thomas Richardson, of Clarkston, a dialysis patient, had ordered a taco and enchilada.
“As long as you’re smart about it, you shouldn’t have any more problems than you would with the flu,” he said.
Inslee’s proclamation has drawn a wide range of reactions.
Some agree it’s the right move, while others view it as overreacting, said Candy Andersen, a manager at Roosters, who is worried about the impact the rules will have on her employees and customers.
“It’s absolutely terrible,” she said.
At Happy Day Corp., the company is balancing the needs of customers and employees in Washington and Idaho.
Happy Day closed the dining rooms of its Washington restaurants immediately Monday, including Taco Time, Arby’s and Tomato Bros.
Takeout food was available at all locations. Drive-through windows stayed open and delivery was being offered by Tomato Bros. and Arby’s.
Operations continued normally at Idaho Happy Day locations such as Arby’s, Taco Time, Main Street Grill and Zany Graze, but numerous extra safety precautions were being taken, said Happy Day President Bruce Finch.
Employees were being required to wash their hands at least once every half-hour instead of once every hour. Condiment containers were not being left on tables.
One employee in every restaurant had been assigned to clean frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs any time the restaurants were open.
“We’re trying to stay as nimble as possible to continue to provide service to our customers,” said Happy Day Corporate Vice President Tobe Finch.
While bars generally don’t have takeout windows, at least one popular Clarkston drinking establishment has found a limited way to stay open.
Hogan’s Pub will be offering a delivery and takeout service for some food, but not its drinks, including its St. Patrick’s Day specialties like lamb stew and corned beef.
The venture expects it will break even and maintain hours for employees who have mortgages and families to feed, said co-owner Skate Pierce.
“I’m sure we’ll be busy once we can open the doors again,” he said.
Along with Cougar Country Drive In, other Pullman business now focusing on delivery and carryout services included South Fork, Birch and Barley, Zeppoz, South Fork, the Black Cypress and Porchlight Pizza.
Lumberyard, a large food hall on North Grand Avenue, announced on Facebook it will be closed until fall. The Coug, a popular bar on College Hill, announced on social media it is serving food to-go after Washington State University’s spring break ends and will make more announcements about its food service later. My Office Bar and Grill wrote on Facebook it is evaluating the situation and will update customers on any changes in hours of operation.
Etsi Bravo wrote on Facebook it is setting up an online store and will offer discounted gift cards.
Pullman coffee shops such as Cafe Moro, Roost and Daily Grind will remain open but only for takeout and drive-through orders.
In Moscow, a handful of restaurants and bars have made adjustments. Mock Orange and the Garden Lounge have closed while Sangria Grille and Maialina are offering takeout orders only.
Other businesses and organizations announced these adjustments:
Asotin County Family Aquatic Center — Full-time staff will report to handle phone calls and other matters. Board of directors meetings are still scheduled for now. Upcoming theme family night “April Pools Day” on April 4 and the Easter egg hunt on April 10 are canceled.
Lewiston City Library — All programs are canceled through the month of March. The library is still checking out materials and will update the community on any changes or reduction of services in the next few days.
Latah County Courthouse — Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (coughing, fever, body aches, chills, sneezing, etc.) may not enter county facilities. Officials request that members of the public conduct business via www.latah.id.us or calling (208) 882-8580 if possible. A payment drop box is in the courthouse parking lot.
Nez Perce County Courthouse — Access to the Auto Licence Office restricted to transactions that must be in person. License renewals may be done by return mail envelope sent with all vehicle renewal notifications; through the Idaho Transportation Department website; or by utilizing the drop box on the west side of the courthouse. Many other matters may be addressed by calling (208) 799-3195.
Pullman Civic Theatre — Upcoming openings for “The Importance of Being Earnest” on April 2 and “Stop Kiss” on May 29 are canceled. Details at www.pullmancivictheatre.org.
Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital — All elective appointments are suspended, but the hospital remains open and will take urgent and emergency cases only for all species for a minimum of two weeks.
The Washington Idaho Symphony — The two remaining concerts of the 48th season are canceled: the Chamber Concert featuring Dvorak scheduled for March 28 and 29, and the Young Artists Concert scheduled for April 25 and 26.
Bluewood ski area — All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services are closed.
Whitman County Library District — All 14 branches and the central library in Colfax are closed until further notice. Due dates will be extended and book drops will be open, and Wi-Fi will be available near library buildings, although users should remain in vehicles to maintain social distancing.
Clarkston High School Dance Team — The dance show March 22 is canceled.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport — The airport administration building will be closed to the public until further notice. Any paperwork or payments may be dropped in a lock box by the main entry. Meetings will be conducted via teleconference, including today’s board meeting at zoom.us/j/481136436.
A 2020 U.S. Census kickoff event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at various Asotin County locations has been canceled.
Neill Public Library — The library in Pullman is closed until further notice. The library announced the closure on its Facebook page Sunday. Materials will not be charged late fees during the closure. The library can be contacted at (509) 334-3595 or neill-lib.org.
League of Women Voters of Moscow — Wednesday forums through April 15 are canceled. Forums are scheduled to resume April 22.
The Washington State Department of Transportation — The free coffee program at statewide safety rest areas is suspended until further notice. Statewide, 37 of 47 safety rest areas offer the free coffee program.
Southeast Washington Economic Development Association — All events are postponed until further notice. The events include monthly Cup O’ Joe meetings and workshops. The webinar on Facebook analytics is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. today. More information can be found at seweda.org or by contacting Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Pullman 2040 — The Leadership Series 2020 event set for Thursday at Zoe Coffee & Kitchen in Pullman has been postponed.
AARP — The national office has canceled all March and April safe driving classes across the nation.
Safari Pearl Comics — The Moscow store has offered to function as a clearing house for people in need of food and supplies. Those in need, or those willing to donate needed items, may stop by the store. All gaming events are currently canceled.
MOD Pizza — All locations, including Lewiston and Moscow, are eliminating in-store dining. The pizza outlet will still offer takeout, pick-up and delivery through in-store order, order by phone and app orders.
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts — Performances of “The Moors” have been canceled. Patrons who have purchased tickets may contact the department at (208) 885-6465 or theatre@uidaho.edu for refunds or exchanges.
The Idaho Democratic Party — The in-person April 4 delegate selection caucuses in Boise are canceled, and leadership is working to find an alternative means of caucusing.
Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics — The Colfax facility is limiting patient visitations. Those who need more information may contact the hospital at (509) 397-3435.
City of Pullman — Residential or commercial utility shutoffs for accounts currently in default are suspended. Members of the community who need to conduct business with any city office should first call ahead to schedule an appointment or handle business by phone or email.
Pullman Parks and Recreation — All programs, including preschool, are suspended until April 27. The Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
Pullman Senior Center — The center is closed and all programming is canceled until further notice. Meal delivery service is available on Tuesdays and Fridays, through the Council on Aging. Those who wish to request meal service may call (509) 338-3307 by 11 a.m.
Pullman Fire Department — All facilities are closed to the public. There will be no tours or guests permitted within station facilities.
Pullman Police Department — The lobby remains open, but citizens are encouraged to avoid visiting the lobby unless business is urgent. Fingerprint services, with the exception of concealed pistol licensing, is suspended until further notice. Parking tickets may be paid online, by phone or by mail.
Pullman Transit — A limited schedule is in effect. Full information is available at the Pullman Transit website.
Third Street Gallery — The gallery inside Moscow City Hall is closed to public viewing.
Monastery of St. Gertrude — Church services, retreats and other activities at the Cottonwood monastery have been canceled until May 15. The closure affects retreats at the Spirit Center, visits to the Inn at St. Gertrude, the Historical Museum, mass and prayer services and upcoming concerts. The monastery can be reached at (208) 962-3224.
Internet service provider Sparklight will deploy a free Wi-Fi hotspot in its parking lot at 2320 Nez Perce Grade, remove data caps for 30 days, and offer payment deferrals and waive late fees for 60 days.
The Whitman County Humane Society — A pet food bank has been established if people are in need of food for their pets.
