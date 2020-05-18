Researchers are cautioning people in this region not to panic over reports of an infestation of the Asian giant hornet, also known as the “murder hornet.”
But local beekeepers are taking a sober look at the possibility the hornet, which measures more than 2 inches long and is known to devastate honeybee hives, could eventually move to the area and what can be done to protect their bees.
“From what little bit I know about it, it’s like anything else,” said John Freeman of Lewiston, a beekeeping aficionado who started the local Lewis Clark Valley Bee Club.
“Certainly with climate change going on right now it’s only God’s own guess at this point. At this point all I can say is, I’ve got honeybees I want to protect … and if (the giant Asian hornets) can’t get into the hive, they can’t do the damage.”
The Washington State Department of Agriculture verified two reports of Asian giant hornets last year near Blaine, Wash., and received two unconfirmed reports near Custer, Wash.
The hornet is native to the forests and low mountains of eastern and southeastern Asia and feeds on large insects. In Japan, the hornet devastates the European honeybee, which has no effective defense. In a few instances, stings from the insect have proven fatal to humans.
Timothy Lawrence, a scientist with Washington State University Extension, said it’s too early to know for sure the extent of the infestation. Researchers began setting out sticky board traps this spring trying to capture queens. Further efforts will continue in July when rice wine and orange juice traps are broadcast to see if there are any worker hornets out there. Researchers have been following guidelines beekeepers in Japan use to capture the insects, although it’s not known whether those methods will work in this country.
“The first phase is to determine what extent (the hornet is here),” Lawrence said. “The second phase will be to come up with an eradication plan, if that’s the case.
“But there’s no reason for anyone to get too panicked right now until we find out what the extent of the infestation is.”
Lawrence said because the climate of western Washington is similar to that in Japan and southeast Asia, the hornets would likely be more adaptive in that region. Not so much on the Palouse, which has a drier climate.
Even if the hornets are found in significant numbers in western Washington, it’s possible they would never migrate to this area, he said.
“For example, the European hornet was introduced in the U.S. in 1850, and we have not found it west of the Mississippi,” he said. “So there are environmental barriers to keep invasive species from spreading further.”
Lawrence said it is unknown at this point how the Asian giant hornet came to this country. Possibly the insect hitched a ride on a shipping container, but there’s also a chance it could have been intentionally introduced.
“They are reared in captivity in Asian countries,” he said. “The adults and pupae and larvae are considered (culinary) delicacies, and (the venom from the stinger) is also used to spike alcoholic drinks.”
Lawrence said he has heard anecdotal reports that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection offices in Portland have intercepted the insects in the past, but he has no proof of that.
“The more likely scenario is that it was accidentally introduced,” he said. “We know (from DNA testing) there were two introductions, one from Japan and one from Korea. We’re not sure whether one of those was from British Columbia (where one of the verified sightings was located).
“But in the worst case scenario, they will not be chasing school buses down the road.”
Clarkston beekeeper Jacob Waller is looking ahead to possible ways to keep the hornets out of his beehives if the hornet does show up here. But Waller recognizes it’s speculative at this time and said the first response should be for people to educate themselves about the insect.
“I think definitely the best course of action would be to familiarize yourself with their appearance and their nesting behavior,” Waller said. “That way, when we make an educated report to the researchers at WSU we’re making a more efficient use of their time.
“Because, from who I spoke to, they’re fielding many false reports, and they haven’t actually had a real report in this region. So having a strong understanding of what (the hornets) actually are and not just reporting them every time you find a large, dead hornet is the first step.”
Beekeepers have considered a number of ways to reduce the entrances to beehives, allowing honeybees to protect their turf. Waller is looking at a few designs, including small pieces of wood called entrance reducers or a type of hardware cloth that would allow bees to come and go but would exclude a bigger pest, such as a hornet.
Waller said beekeepers already take such precautions to keep out regular honeybee pests, such as yellow jackets, common hornets, mice and snakes.
“We have a lot of yellow jacket and hornet problems, as is, and kind of the best practices would be to store your equipment inside and not be putting out hive debris ... and things on the ground and just to keep a general clean yard and not attracting the yellow jackets and hornets that we currently have. Because, you know, they kill hives.”
Waller said, besides himself, there are at least a dozen or more people in the Lewiston-Clarkston area whose primary source of income comes from honeybees. An infestation of something like the Asian giant hornet could be “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for those people.
“For me, I don’t see it as an impending doom at this time,” Waller said. “But I’ve familiarized myself with what they look like and their size and their nesting behavior, and that’s kind of what spurred the idea of an entrance reducer to possibly prevent them from getting into the interior of a hive.”
