SPOKANE — For those with out-of-town relatives, the window is narrowing for shipping packages in time for Christmas, and there’s no longer a way to do it without paying a premium.
Joy Batchelor, owner of The UPS Store on North Division Street, said last Monday was the craziest day of the year at her store because it was the last day to ship at a normal rate by Christmas.
“From this point forward, the only way it will get there before Christmas is paying the large numbers,” Batchelor said. “It’s generally way more than what the item is that they’re sending inside the boxes.”
The deadline for second-day air was Thursday, but using next-day air customers have a hard deadline of Monday if they want to get packages to reach loved ones by Christmas Eve.
Daniel Dinitrov was at Batchelor’s UPS Store on Thursday afternoon to mail gifts to friends in South Dakota and Ohio, but he chose ground shipping.
“I don’t care; they don’t care,” Dinitrov said. “I’m not even Christian.”
FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have similar deadlines. For FedEx, Friday was the deadline for two-day shipping and Monday is the deadline for overnight shipping. With USPS, Friday was the deadline for first-class mail, today is the deadline for priority and Monday is the deadline for priority mail express.
Ernie Swanson, USPS Seattle district corporate communications specialist, said some people choose the priority mail express option so that gifts will arrive exactly on Christmas. Swanson said that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, USPS expects 3 billion pieces of mail will go through the system.
“We gear up for it,” Swanson said. “We know what’s coming every year.”
Swanson said the postal service does hire temporary employees, but they primarily work in the offices because they wouldn’t be familiar with the delivery routines.
“It is a busier time, but it’s one that I think a lot of our employees look forward to because we know how important it is to people,” Swanson said.
As for spreading the holiday cheer to the mail carrier, Swanson said some people give their mail person a Christmas gift. While he’s not sure how common that is, he noted the gift cannot exceed $20 in value. If you do want your mail carrier to have a pleasant holiday season, Swanson has two tips.
“Because of the increased mail volume, a lot of times they’re going to be out later,” Swanson said. “It would help if people would turn their porch lights on.”
He also asked that people keep the path to the mailbox clear of snow and ice.