Clemens pleads guilty to illegally registering to vote

A former member of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board and one-time interim manager of the airport was fined $1,000 and will have to complete 100 hours of community service for illegally registering to vote in Nez Perce County.
Chris Clemens, who was originally charged with a felony, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge Friday and was given a withheld judgment by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court. Clemens will be on unsupervised probation for one year.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Nez Perce County Auditor’s office reported Aug. 31 of last year that Clemens voted fraudulently in the 2016 election by claiming to reside in Lewiston. During an investigation, Lewiston police interviewed Clemens’ ex-wife, Erin Clemens, who allegedly told them Clemens had admitted to her that he lied on a voter registration form and claimed their business as his residence by using a forged pay stub and not their home in Washington. Police also compiled other evidence indicating Clemens did not live in Lewiston at the time of the election.
The case was prosecuted by Lewis County Prosecutor Zack Paul at the request of Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman because of his relationship with Clemens related to the airport authority board.