Clearwater Valley Hospital brings aboard new doctor

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
OROFINO — Dr. Shelly Theobald attended medical school in Israel at the Medical School for International Health and then did her residency in Vancouver, Wash.
She and her husband, Ryan, chose to come to Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics because, “we were looking for a small community where we could put down roots and make a home,” Theobald said. “We chose Orofino for both its physical beauty and for the beauty that we saw and experienced in the community here. Also, the incredible staff at CVHC has been so kind, welcoming and extremely proficient from the very beginning, which made it a very easy decision. Ultimately, this is where we felt God leading us and so here we are.”
Theobald loves all aspects of family medicine, but is particularly passionate about women’s health and obstetrics.
“There is nothing more beautiful than following a woman throughout her pregnancy and then getting to be there to bring that beautiful baby into the world,” Theobald said. “I also love those moments in clinic when I am able to help my patients truly overcome obstacles in their life and experience deep healing and transformation.
“I believe that so much of our physical health is rooted or connected to our emotional/spiritual well-being,” explains Theobald. “As such, I feel that a holistic approach that addresses these deeper issues, as well as the physical concerns, is a priority in my practice.”
She said that her least favorite part of health care is that, “there are times that we as providers are just putting Band-Aids on patients’ problems. The true cure is usually something deeper, but sometimes it can be hard to access or understand what patients truly need to help motivate change.”
Theobald has led an interesting life, to say the least. She was born and grew up deep in the jungle of Papua New Guinea.
“My parents were faith-based social workers and we lived with a tribe beyond all roads, stores or any form of civilization. There was also no access to any form of health care, which is the primary reason I went into medicine,” she said.
“My original dream out of high school was to start an orphanage in India,” Theobald said. “I love to travel and I love working with youth/young adults, especially women. I think every woman should know how powerful, beautiful and adored she is and would love to be in some sort of counseling/teen support role.”
Theobald and her husband, Ryan, both have a great love of the outdoors.
“We enjoy hiking, camping, paddle boarding and kayaking,” Theobald said. “We both love playing sports (my favorite is Ultimate Frisbee), and I also love running and participating in triathlons. We love to travel and would love to visit every country of this beautiful world.”
Theobald and her husband are expecting their first baby, a girl, in August.
“Ryan is amazing and is a full-time Ph.D. student,” Theobald said. “My parents are crazy awesome. They lived In Papua New Guinea for 30 years but are now living in Minnesota. I have two sisters and one brother. I am the baby of the family. My oldest sister is just finishing up her nurse practitioner degree and lives in Minnesota also — she has twin boys. My second oldest sister is also a family medicine doctor and lives/works in rural Alaska with her husband. My brother runs an NGO and lives in California with his wife and my two sweet nieces.”
Theobald said that on a typical Sunday morning, you can find her “hopefully sleeping in a little and then going to church. We are thankful that God has brought us to Orofino and we are so excited to get to be part of such a wonderful community!”
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
Trustees to move quickly on hiring new superintendent
KAMIAH — The Kamiah School Board has begun its search for a replacement for Superintendent Steve Higgins, who announced last month his intention to resign. His last day will be June 30.
The board met April 20 at the district office with several members connecting via the internet.
Three candidates have applied for the position and the board intends to interview them all.
The Kamiah Education Association requested permission to host a meet-and-greet event to allow district staff and the public to meet the applicants. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, the event could be organized virtually. The KEA also offered to advise the board on a recommended candidate.
Trustee Brandaan DeGroot didn’t think it would work well with the social distancing restrictions.
The current limitations may be lifted at the end of the month to allow the event, said Trustee Jesse Hunt.
Chairman Rikki Simler said he hated to push the issue out another 10 days to wait for the governor to possibly lift restrictions. “We could lose somebody if we just keep waiting, and waiting, and waiting.”
Higgins felt face-to-face interviews were best.
“You’ll never get the feel of a person you’ve never met over a phone call or video conference,” DeGroot said. “We got to try to do it in person. Whatever is legal and responsible to do we need to do it.”
The board hopes to do interviews next week.
Higgins said a meet-and-greet was nice, but time constraints would not make it a high priority.
The board felt that two KEA members could attend and interview candidates before the board went into executive discussions with candidates.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday