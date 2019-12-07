The National Honors Society at Clearwater Valley High School of Kooskia will hold its “fill the bus” event at Rosauers Supermarket, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The event is part of an annual canned food drive held for the Upriver Rampage game, scheduled for Dec. 19.
Some of the suggested items include canned and dry beans, peanut butter, rolled oats, canned fruit in juice, canned vegetables, low-sodium soups, tuna, canned chicken, rice, whole grain pasta, dried fruits with no sugar added, honey, stock and shelf stable milk, and milk substitutes.
Donated items will be given to the food bank in the Kamiah-Kooskia area.