GRANGEVILLE — Amid reports of Mountain View School District 244’s staff “doing a very good job of keeping our kids safe,” according to Superintendent Steve Higgins, Clearwater Valley Elementary School is facing a small safety issue of its own.
“We are looking to remove the CVES playground monkey bars as more students have injuries resulting in broken arms and wrists falling off this equipment,” said CVE and Elk City schools Principal Joe Rodriguez.
Rodriquez’s report at the Oct. 20 board meeting stated the school was looking for a senior project to replace the playground equipment.
“We currently have one senior project to redo our nature area between the buildings,” he said. “It has been 35 years since any real changes were done.”
Higgins went on to say the safety assessments at the district’s schools had recently been completed.
“We know there are some areas we can improve on, and we’ll continue working on those,” he stated.
Due to concerns regarding the public knowing specific safety and lockdown details, reporting on this will be limited to the above information.
At Elk City, Rodriguez said they have upgraded the camera to include four different views of the entrance and hallways.
Within his technology responsibilities, he reported intercom systems continue to be an issue in the district and “are in serious need of updates.”
On behalf of Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School Principal Heather Becker, as part of his endeavor to become a certified administrator, Vinnie Martinez gave a report for the school.
“We had a big win against Prairie in football for the first time since the 2004-05 season,” he smiled. “We’re very proud of that.”
He also reported on parent-teacher conferences, a good FAFSA night turnout and a successful homecoming.
“The COVID years have been very good to food service,” Chartwells food service manager Maureen Burney reported.
She said the beginning of the year was “a bit of a rough start,” as meals had been free for all students during the pandemic, but went back to regular prices this school year.
“We had $800 in charges in September, but we were down to $200-$300 this month,” she said.
She explained she has been working with the school counselor to help identify students who may benefit from applying for free or reduced lunch services.
She also said she received a $23,750 grant to reimburse fresh, minimally processed food purchased for the district. This includes fruit, cheese and meat.
District maintenance coordinator Ty Reuter reported the water diversion project in Elk City is complete.
“We put in a 4-6-inch French drain with a proper filter to run away from the building,” he said. “We think it’s going to make a big difference.”
He praised local resident Adam Dyer for his help on the project and said he was able to offer his services for about $2,000 less than originally estimated.
He also said the district dealt with an Elk City School property access issue by placing railroad ties and a cable with reflective tape to form a gate so vehicles could not drive through.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Valley County P&Z OKs Tamarack Falls subdivision
DONNELLY, Idaho — Valley County Planning and Zoning commissioners said last week that a proposal to build 124 houses west of Donnelly was “one of the best.”
Commissioners approved the Tamarack Falls Estates Subdivision proposed for 2-1/2 miles southwest of Donnelly on about 115 acres. The project would include 38 one-acre lots, 58 half-acre-lots and 28 lots of 8,000 square feet.
“I think this is probably one of the best laid out developments I have seen,” P&Z vice-chair Ken Roberts said at the hearing held last Thursday at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.
Last week’s action completed the P&Z’s consideration of the project that started with a public hearing on Oct. 20 where 17 people were in opposition and four were in favor
Commissioners praised the applicant, Hess Properties LLC of Caldwell, for including a variety of lot sizes and not looking to pack as many lots as possible onto the land.
“You’re not trying to cram little, tiny lots everywhere, I think you’ve got a good mix,” Roberts told Stephanie Hopkins of the Boise firm KM Engineering who represented Hess Properties.
“This is excellent…it is a very well laid out development,” P&Z chair Neil Thompson said.
Conditions of approval imposed by commissioners included several measures to prevent pollution of nearby Lake Cascade.
The P&Z also required the developers not to allow short-term rentals of homes built on the property..
Short-term rentals are a “scourge” in Valley County and make it difficult for “an average Joe” to own a house, Commissioner Scott Freeman said.
Water for the development would be provided by a common well and sewer services would be provided by the North Lake Recreational Sewer and Water District.
The project would have three access roads on Tamarack Falls Road, Margot Drive and Norwood Road. Walking paths, common spaces and a school bus stop.
Tamarack Falls will work with the county to improve about 1,600 feet of Tamarack Falls Road and about 1,300 feet of Norwood Road, Hopkins said
The Process
Instead of traditional zoning, Valley County uses a multiple-use concept in which there is no separation of land uses.
The county conducts a “compatibility evaluation” of development proposals to assist in making a decision.
The county’s planning and zoning staff and the P&Z each prepare their own compatibility rating based on set criteria.
The nine-point evaluation assigns a weighted value to questions such as adjacent land use, traffic and ability to provide utilities, fire and police protection.
The values are totaled to produce a net plus or minus score with +40 as the highest possible score and -40 as the lowest possible score.
The Tamarack Falls application received a +28 on the compatibility rating completed by county staff.
The decision to approve the Tamarack Falls application can be appealed to the Valley County Board of County Commissioners until Monday at 5 p.m.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday