Clearwater Paper, union talks resume

Union officials and Clearwater Paper executives have returned to the negotiating table, trying to hammer out a contract for about 900 employees at the company’s Lewiston consumer tissue and paperboard operations.
The two sides met Tuesday and Wednesday, said CEO Linda Massman in a conference call Wednesday after Clearwater Paper reported a second-quarter loss of $424,000 for April, May and June.
“Both parties are continuing to work toward ratifying a contract,” she said. “We are committed to reaching an agreement that supports the long-term viability of that Lewiston mill and, of course, our employees.”
Clearwater Paper and union officials declined to provide additional details about how discussions went this week.
Medical insurance and wages are two of the key issues. Union officials contend that Clearwater Paper has proposed that new hires receive a high-deductible catastrophic health care plan and lower wages than existing employees.
Talks broke down in late April after union officials alleged Lewiston’s mill manager, Donnie Ely, displayed a sign with the words “poor baby’s” as he drove by a union rally.
Ely left Clearwater Paper and has been replaced by Sean Krajnik, who was most recently the vice president and general manager of ND Paper in Biron, Wis. Krajnik had served as mill manager of Clearwater Paper’s Las Vegas consumer tissue mill before taking the position in Wisconsin.
The update about union talks comes as Clearwater Paper continues to work on improving its financial performance. In the first half of this year, Clearwater Paper has earned $3.41 million compared with $9.56 million for the same time last year.
Its per-share stock price was $19.63 Wednesday and has been as high as $35.27 per share in the last year.
Maintenance expenses for Clearwater Paper’s Lewiston site, as well as its consumer tissue operations in Shelby, N.C., and its paperboard plant in Cypress Bend, Ark., contributed to the second-quarter loss, according to a Clearwater Paper news release.
Another factor was the higher-than-anticipated cost of getting a new consumer tissue machine at Shelby running, Massman said.
In spite of that challenge, Clearwater Paper employees have made important progress in getting the new equipment operating.
“At this early stage, we are producing paper products with quality (specifications) in line within our expectations,” she said. “The ramp-up costs in total are still expected to be in line with a typical paper machine start-up curve.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.