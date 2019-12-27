Clearwater Paper and the United Steelworkers Local 712 have reached a tentative agreement that will next go to union members, who will vote to ratify or reject the contract early next month.
Contract negotiations resumed in December between the two sides, Clearwater Paper Senior Director of Corporate Communications Shannon Myers said. “We have a tentative agreement and we are awaiting the outcome of a vote in January.”
“We’re going to have a vote and meetings Jan. 6 and 7,” union representative Mark Rhodes said. “We’ll know more after Jan. 7.”
The union represents more than 800 employees at Clearwater Paper. The employees have been working without a contract since September 2017.
The terms of the tentative agreement were not made public.
The union turned down the company’s most recent contract offering in October, when 99.6 percent of its members voted to reject the proposal from Clearwater Paper.
Clearwater Paper CEO Linda Massman described the contract offer in October as the company’s “best and final” offer in a conference call to stock market analysts in October.
Through the first three quarters of 2019, Clearwater Paper has lost $7.56 million on sales of $1.32 billion. In 2018, the company reported $44 million in profits through its first three quarters on sales of $1.3 billion. The company reported an $11 million loss on sales of $445 million during the 2019 third quarter months of July through September.
