Clearwater Paper sees $46M in earnings in 2022

Clearwater Paper finished 2022 with earnings of $46 million in spite of setbacks in October, November and December.
The net income in 2022 compares with a loss of $28.1 million in 2021, according to a news release Clearwater Paper issued Tuesday.
“We had a very good year with strong results in paperboard and improvements in tissue,” Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch said in the news release.
“We continued to reduce net debt and improved our overall financial flexibility,” he said.
One of Lewiston’s largest employers, Clearwater Paper manufactures paperboard for packaging and paper dishes as well as tissue for toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue. The private-label tissue is sold at a variety of stores under house brands.
The last quarter of 2022 presented challenges for Clearwater Paper, according to the news release.
The company lost $5.9 million in October, November and December, Clearwater Paper’s fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a net income of $9.6 million for the same time in 2021.
Clearwater Paper experienced setbacks during a maintenance outage and startup in Lewiston and winter weather troubles in Cypress Bend, Ark., the only place other than Lewiston where it makes paperboard, according to company officials.
“We have now put these issues behind us and are taking the opportunity to capture lessons learned to improve processes in the future,” Kitch said in a conference call for stock market analysts Tuesday.
“I appreciate our teams addressing these unexpected challenges under difficult conditions through the holidays,” he said.
Moving forward, Clearwater Paper expects no Lewiston maintenance outages this year, but plans one in 2024 that will involve a $40 million replacement of one of two boilers at its Lewiston site, said Clearwater Paper Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Murphy in the conference call.
Despite “various economic uncertainties,” Clearwater Paper executives are optimistic about 2023, Kitch said.
Demand for paperboard is “economically resilient” because of its use in the packaging of food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, he said.
“In addition, we expect the shift to paper-based products to continue and we’re optimistic that demand for paperboard will continue to be healthy,” Kitch said.
Different dynamics are in play in the tissue sector of the business, he said.
“The underlying performance was strong and we continue to observe consumers shifting their demand toward private-branded tissue products to help offset the impacts of inflation,” Kitch said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
