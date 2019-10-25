Clearwater Paper presents ‘best and final’ offer to union

Union members who work at Clearwater Paper’s Lewiston manufacturing complex are deciding this week if they will accept what the company’s top executive has described as its “best and final contract offer.”
Clearwater Paper’s president and CEO, Linda Massman, provided the update about negotiations Thursday during a conference call for stock market analysts following the release of financial results for the third quarter.
“The company has presented its best and final contract offer to our Lewiston labor unions,” she said. “This week is when they are voting on the contract.”
Massman and leadership of about 900 union members declined to share specifics about the proposed agreement. The results of the union’s vote may be available as early as today.
Previously, union leaders indicated that medical insurance and wages are two of the key issues. Clearwater Paper, according to union officials, has proposed that new hires receive a high-deductible catastrophic health care plan and lower wages than existing employees.
The contract vote follows Clearwater Paper incurring a loss of $11 million in July, August and September, compared with earning $34.4 million in the same period last year, according to a Clearwater Paper news release about its financial results.
In the first nine months of this year, Clearwater Paper has lost $7.56 million, compared with making $44 million during that time in 2018.
Clearwater Paper’s stock price closed at $18.50 per share on Thursday, prior to the release of the results. It has traded between $13.87 per share and $35.27 per share in the past year.
A planned, temporary outage for major maintenance at the Lewiston plant played a role in the third-quarter loss, partly by increasing pulp costs for tissue that is made into toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels and facial tissue, according to the news release.
Higher depreciation following the completion of an expansion of its tissue production in Shelby, N.C., also was a factor, according to the news release.
The major maintenance also hampered earnings in the other segment of the company, which makes paperboard for packaging and items used in the food service industry, such as paper cups and plates.
“Compared to our outlook, we performed well during the third quarter, with continued strong pulp and paperboard production and higher retail tissue shipments, which enabled us to achieve solid results,” Massman said in the news release.
In upcoming months, Clearwater Paper plans to address an issue in its $160 million upgrade in Lewiston that features a continuous pulp digester while it increases production in Shelby.
The continuous pulp digester in Lewiston cooks wood chips more evenly than the equipment it replaced, boosting the amount of fiber Clearwater Paper gets from each chip. The investment was supposed to provide about $30 million in annual savings.
But so far the savings is only at $10 million a year in reduced chemical and energy costs. Using a new catalyst in a polysulfide reactor that was part of the project is expected to remedy the problem. It will be introduced by the end of the year. The polysulfide reactor converts sodium sulfide into polysulfide, a chemical compound that protects chips from degradation.
In Shelby, Clearwater Paper’s new equipment is at 50 to 60 percent of capacity, Massman said.
“The new Shelby facility is progressing well,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.