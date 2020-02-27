Clearwater Paper Corp. reported Wednesday a net income of $2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, posting its highest earnings in two years.
The company’s reported earnings of $52 million were its best over the past eight quarters.
The $2 million net income for the quarter compared to a $188 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2018.
“We had a strong finish to 2019 due to lower input pulp and fiber costs in the fourth quarter, and lower maintenance costs and expense timing,” said President and CEO Linda K. Massman, who is retiring at the end of March. “We also had a strong sales quarter for tissue, which grew sequentially for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
Net sales in Clearwater Paper’s consumer products division were up 8 percent, at $231 million, compared to fourth-quarter 2018 net sales of $213 million. Net sales in the pulp and paperboard segment were down 5 percent, at $205 million, compared to $216 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.