Less than two weeks after a new top executive began leading Clearwater Paper Corp., the company has announced another change in its upper ranks.
Michael J. Murphy, 47, will be senior vice president and chief financial officer starting Monday.
He joins Clearwater Paper after working in Boise, where he was chief financial officer at NxEdge, a parts manufacturer for the semiconductor and display industries, for less than a year ending in November.
At Clearwater Paper, he is being paid a base salary of $470,000 a year and could earn a “competitive inducement award” with an approximate value of $350,000 of restricted stock units if he stays with Clearwater Paper until April 2023, according to documents Clearwater Paper filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Plus, he has the opportunity to win a cash bonus of about $300,000 this year and other compensation described as annual long-term incentive awards, according to the documents.
Murphy joins Clearwater Paper at one of the most interesting times in its history.
The maker of private label tissue and paperboard for packaging and paper dishware has been in the spotlight lately because of heightened demand for toilet paper driven by coronavirus hoarding. Its largest manufacturing complex is in Lewiston.
Clearwater Paper expects Murphy will play a “vital role as we focus on ensuring continuous operations to serve heightened, near-term demand for our essential goods, and longer term as we focus on delivering strong financial performance and value creation for our shareholders,” Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch said in a prepared statement.
A certified public accountant, Murphy brings 25 years of finance and executive experience to Clearwater Paper, where he has been an independent consultant since January, helping with strategic planning.
Besides NxEdge, Murphy has worked at Kapstone Paper and Packaging; Boise Inc., another paper and packaging company; and J.P. Morgan Securities.
Murphy replaces Robert Hrivnak, who had been with Clearwater Paper roughly one year and is leaving for reasons not specified by Clearwater Paper.
Prior to Clearwater Paper, Hrivnak was a vice president and corporate controller at Itron, a technology company headquartered at Liberty Lake.
Murphy isn’t the only new face in the upper ranks of Clearwater Paper. Kitch began as president and CEO on April 1, replacing Linda Massman, who retired after having served as CEO since 2013.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.