Clearwater Paper hires from within to fill CEO’s former position

A Clearwater Paper Corp. executive has been promoted to a position previously held by the company’s president and CEO.
Joanne Shufelt has been named senior vice president and general manager of the consumer products division after serving as vice president of sales and marketing for that part of the company.
The position used to be the job of Arsen Kitsch, who became president and CEO of Clearwater Paper on April 1.
In Shufelt’s new role, she will oversee the company’s tissue plants in Lewiston, Las Vegas, Shelby, N.C., and Neenah, Wis.
Those sites manufacture toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels and facial tissue that is mostly sold at retailers under store brands.
She will also supervise a converting operation in the Chicago area where tissue from giant rolls is cut into sizes purchased by consumers, then packaged.
Shufelt joined Clearwater Paper in 2012, one year before Kitch.
“(Shufelt) is an outstanding leader and brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing and operations experience in the paper industry to our tissue business,” Kitsch said in a Clearwater Paper news release issued Monday.
Before being hired by Clearwater Paper, Shufelt worked at Duro Standard Products, a private packaging business, and what is now Resolute, a pulp, paper and tissue company.
Shufelt’s advancement is the second significant change in Clearwater Paper’s executive team since Kitch became CEO.
Michael J. Murphy was named senior vice president and chief financial officer in mid-April. He replaced Robert Hrivnak, who left Clearwater Paper for unspecified reasons after roughly a year.