Clearwater Paper Corp. donated $38,000 to Lewis-Clark State College for the Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center under construction in the Lewiston Orchards.
The money will be used for an engineering technology classroom, a millwright classroom and a breakout space for students, according to a news release.
“All of us at Clearwater Paper are very pleased to have this opportunity to help support this local resource for those interested in pursuing excellent career paths that allow Idahoans to remain in Idaho,” said Scott Charney, consumer products plant manager at Clearwater Paper.
The donation continues a partnership between LCSC and Clearwater Paper. Both parties have worked together to develop the industrial maintenance and millwright technology program, as well as the instrument mechanic technology program.
“We are incredibly appreciative of the support from Clearwater Paper,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “Our millwright program is a shining example of industry-academic partnership in action; and the new building will allow us to make a good program even better. … (The donation) is just one more example of Clearwater’s commitment to our valley, our region and state.”
LCSC has received more than $6 million in donations for the regional career technical education center, which is scheduled to open for the fall semester, at the same time the new Lewiston High School and its career technical education center are set to open.
In 2017, the Idaho Legislature appropriated $10 million with the requirement that LCSC match the funds.