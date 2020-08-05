Consumers’ coronavirus-driven purchasing patterns are still bolstering the bottom line for Clearwater Paper, one of Lewiston’s largest employers.
The business made $22.8 million in April, May and June, bringing its net income for the first half of the year to $33.1 million, compared with $3.4 million in the first six months of last year, according to second-quarter financial results released Tuesday after the close of the stock market.
“Clearwater Paper had an outstanding quarter driven by continued strength in our tissue business, stability in paperboard and excellent operational execution,” said Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch in a conference call Tuesday for stock market analysts.
The company’s stock rose from $18.77 to $38.25 per share over the past year as Clearwater Paper managed to keep pace with fluctuating demand for its products.
The business makes tissue for toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels and facial tissue as well as paperboard that’s used in packaging and disposable dishware.
The company shipped more than 15.2 million cases of tissue in the first quarter of this year, up 20 percent from the same quarter last year, Kitch said.
That was followed by shipping 16 million cases in the second quarter, reflecting sales volumes up 28 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019, he said.
“At-home tissue demand has been elevated and has driven unpredictable consumer buying patterns,” Kitch said. “We believe that this is being driven by the shift from away-from-home to at-home tissue consumption as many continue to work from home and state and local economies remain partially closed.”
Clearwater Paper saw retail demand stabilize in recent weeks at about 10 percent to 15 percent more than the pre-pandemic level.
“It remains to be seen how this plays out in coming months,” Kitch said.
He described the demand for paperboard as stable.
“Generally our folding carton customers, especially those (that serve the) food and health care (industries) have seen strong demand,” he said. “Our food service customers, especially those (that sell to) quick-service restaurants and away-from-home dining as well as commercial printers have seen weaker demand.”
In that environment, sales volume of paperboard for cups was stable partly because of Clearwater Paper’s introduction of a new product called NuVo last year, Kitch said. NuVo is a type of paperboard that can be made with as much as 32 percent of recycled materials and has a bright white surface that creates a high-quality blank slate for detailed graphics.
He credited Clearwater Paper’s employees for responding to the new challenges coronavirus has presented and abiding by a number of precautions the company imposed to slow the spread of the illness.
The company limited travel, permitted employees to work at home if possible, imposed face mask requirements for those who work at plants and enhanced its cleaning practices.
“We learned what we are capable of doing,” said Michael J. Murphy, Clearwater Paper senior vice president and chief financial officer. “It’s one thing to see it in theory. It’s another thing to see it show up on the bottom line, and that’s what happened in the second quarter.”
