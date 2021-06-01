About 290 Clearwater Paper employees at the company’s Neenah, Wis., tissue plant are being laid off because the company is closing the factory indefinitely by the end of July.
It’s not clear how likely it is that the plant will reopen.
“What I can tell you right now (is) we’re just talking about the indefinite closure of the mill,” said Clearwater Paper spokeswoman Shannon Myers after the Tuesday announcement. “There are updates we will have at a later time.”
The decision is part of a strategy to discontinue making tissue products for Neenah’s customers, which include businesses, schools and other institutions that operate at locations away from people’s homes, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
“Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost-effectively compete in the markets that we serve,” said Clearwater Papers President and CEO Arsen Kitch in a Tuesday news release.
The company plans to work closely with Wisconsin state agencies and a union that represents most of the employees at the plant that has been a part of Clearwater Paper since 2010, according to the news release.
That effort will involve helping the people who are out of work find to jobs, get training and receive benefits.
“This was a difficult decision because it affects our people, their families and the Neenah community,” Kitch said.
Unlike Neenah, the tissue manufactured in Lewiston is sold under store brands at a variety of retailers.
The Lewiston site is also significantly larger, employing about 1,300 people, and in addition to tissue, makes pulp and paperboard that is used for items such as paper containers and paper dishware.
What is happening in Neenah is not related to a plan to have temporary downtime this spring, Myers said.
That plan was shared by Kitch during his May remarks about the company’s performance in January, February and March when it had a net income of $12 million.
Demand is weak as consumers use the tissue products, like toilet paper, they stockpiled earlier in the pandemic and Clearwater Paper executives want to avoid manufacturing inventory the company doesn’t need.
Since Kitch’s May comments, the company hasn’t released additional details about the downtime.
