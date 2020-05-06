Unprecedented demand for toilet paper triggered by coronavirus hoarding helped Clearwater Paper Corp. kick off the first part of 2020 with a $10.3 million profit, more than twice what it earned during the same time last year.
The company, which has its largest manufacturing complex in Lewiston, shipped more than 15 million cases of tissue products in January, February and March, about 19 percent more than in each of the quarters in 2019, said Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch.
Overall tissue sales in the United States were up more than 90 percent in March, compared with the same time last year, as consumers emptied shelves of toilet paper, said Kitch, who spoke in a conference call for stock market analysts Tuesday after the company released its financial results for the first quarter.
“The demand increased late in the quarter and while we were able to increase our production rates, we also sold down a lot of our inventory,” Kitch said.
Clearwater Paper executives anticipate that heightened purchases will continue, though not at the same pace they saw in March, because it’s being driven partly by trends other than consumers loading up their pantries.
Nationwide, one-third of tissue products would normally go to places such as offices, schools, restaurants and hotels, but that part of the market has shrunk because of precautions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It’s believed that more toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue will be needed in the at-home market, where almost all of Clearwater Paper’s tissue is sold in grocery stores and at other retailers under store brands.
“A large part of our population staying home, not only from work, but also other activities, has clearly shifted that mix to at-home consumption,” Kitch said. “We expect the return to normal to be gradual and stretched over the (coming year). This underpins our view that demand for at-home products will remain elevated in the near term.”
Clearwater Paper’s paperboard sales also grew because of the pandemic. Families stashed away extra food and medicine sold in packages made from the company’s paperboard.
What will happen in that segment is not clear. About two-thirds of the demand is from parts of the paperboard market that are considered not to be affected by economic downturns, Kitch said.
The other third is used in places such as restaurants that historically don’t fare as well when people have less money to spend.
“While none of us like the underlying reason for our current demand, our employees are working hard to meet the needs of our customers,” Kitch said.
In Lewiston, one of the challenges the company faces predates the coronavirus. Clearwater Paper is still only getting a $10 million annual savings from a $160 million upgrade it finished in 2017 that features a continuous pulp digester, which cooks chips more evenly than the equipment it replaced, not $30 million per year as previously announced.
Company officials had believed introducing a new catalyst in a polysulfide reactor that was part of the project was going to fix the problem earlier this year. The polysulfide reactor converts sodium sulfide into polysulfide, a chemical compound that protects chips from degradation.
Now they are continuing to evaluate the issue, said Kitch, who didn’t provide a lot of specifics.
“The team is looking at every part of that production and the process,” he said. “As you may imagine, it’s an end-to-end process and they have to look at various stages in the process to see what we can do to get to that yield number.”
