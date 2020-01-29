Clearwater Paper Corp. President and CEO Linda Massman is retiring March 31, after what one financial services firm described as a “tumultuous year” for the company, which has its largest manufacturing complex in Lewiston.
Massman, who is in her early 50s, has been president and CEO since 2013 and has been with the company since its founding in 2008.
A company spokeswoman confirmed that Massman will receive severance pay, but declined to share the amount. Massman’s annual compensation in 2018 was $4.04 million, according to the company’s most recent proxy statement issued in May 2019.
Massman will be replaced by Arsen S. Kitch, 38, Clearwater Paper’s senior vice president and general manager of its consumer products division. Kitch will start his new role April 1.
Kitch “deeply understands” Clearwater Paper’s consumer tissue and paperboard manufacturing, said Alexander Toeldte, chairman of the Clearwater Paper board, in a news release.
“(He) has contributed greatly to our company with his strategic acumen and strong leadership skills,” Toeldte said.
Clearwater Paper’s board has recognized Kitch previously for his work in keeping costs in check.
The board gave him a bonus of $89,860 in 2018 for his efforts involving reorganization “associated with selling, general and administrative cost control,” according to the company’s most recent proxy statement. That was part of his annual compensation package of $851,759 for 2018.
Kitch joined Clearwater Paper in August 2013, working at the company’s Spokane headquarters. He has been the vice president of finance and vice president of financial planning and analysis.
“Clearwater Paper has a healthy business and a strong team focused on driving results and building on our recent momentum of solid operational results,” Kitch said in the news release.
Massman’s retirement is the “culmination of a tumultuous year” that also included the departure of Chief Financial Officer John Hertz, who was replaced by Robert Hrivnak in April, according to a report provided by D.A. Davidson.
Massman and her executive team faced a number of challenges in 2019.
The company finished the first nine months of 2019 with a loss of $7.56 million, compared with earning $44 million in 2018 in the same time frame. Its stock price closed at $22.29 per share Tuesday after fluctuating between $13.87 per share and $35.27 per share in the last year.
Its negotiations with unions representing 870 employees in Lewiston, who make paperboard and consumer tissue, became public at the end of April.
The dispute over wages and medical benefits wasn’t resolved until earlier this month for terms that were not disclosed.
At the same time, Clearwater Paper was addressing an issue with its $160 million upgrade in Lewiston. The project features a continuous pulp digester, which cooks wood chips more evenly than the equipment it replaced, boosting the amount of fiber Clearwater Paper gets from each chip. It was supposed to provide about $30 million in annual savings after it debuted in 2017.
But as of the end of September, the savings was only at $10 million per year in reduced chemical and energy costs.
Using a new catalyst in a polysulfide reactor that was part of the project is expected to remedy the problem this year. The polysulfide reactor converts sodium sulfide into polysulfide, a chemical compound that protects chips from degradation.
