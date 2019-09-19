Residents in several Clearwater County towns will experience a planned power outage Oct. 6, according to an Avista Utilities news release.
The outage is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outage is expected to affect 828 Avista customers in Orofino, Greer, Weippe, Pierce, Headquarters and the surrounding area, along with 662 Clearwater Power customers who receive electricity from the Weippe substation.
The outage will allow Avista to upgrade its electrical transmission equipment, the news release said.
Steel power poles will also be installed along U.S. Highway 12 between Orofino and Greer, and State Highway 11 outside of Weippe.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 or Clearwater Power at (888) 743-1501 and reference outage No. 1910900.