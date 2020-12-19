OROFINO — A Clearwater County man who pleaded guilty to felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 was sentenced to 15 years in the state prison.
Gordon M. Mehltretter, 43, appeared before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice this week following a change of plea and a psychosexual evaluation. Mehltretter was arrested in June and originally charged with two felonies, including injury to a child, to which he pleaded innocent. He changed his plea to guilty in September to lewd conduct, and the injury charge was dismissed following a plea agreement.
FitzMaurice ordered seven years of the sentence to be indeterminate and fined Mehltretter $5,545.50. He was remanded to the custody of the Clearwater County Sheriff following the sentencing hearing.
Mehltretter was represented by Clearwater County Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald. Lori Hood-Gilmore represented the state.