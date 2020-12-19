OROFINO — A Clearwater County man was sentenced to five years in the Idaho State Correctional Institution following a guilty plea to a felony charge of possession of child sexually exploitative material.
Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice retained jurisdiction on Steven E. Hanson, 38, for one year and fined him $545.50.
Hanson was originally charged in June and appeared before FitzMaurice earlier this week. He was represented by Clearwater County Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald. Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler represented the state.