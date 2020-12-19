Making Christmas a little brighter

Local 608 President John Dugger (left), Mark Rhodes and Greg McFarland look over the many boxes of gifts covering the office that will go to 44 different families today.

 August Frank/Tribune

OROFINO — A Clearwater County man was sentenced to five years in the Idaho State Correctional Institution following a guilty plea to a felony charge of possession of child sexually exploitative material.

Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice retained jurisdiction on Steven E. Hanson, 38, for one year and fined him $545.50.

Hanson was originally charged in June and appeared before FitzMaurice earlier this week. He was represented by Clearwater County Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald. Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler represented the state.

Tags

Recommended for you