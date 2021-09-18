OROFINO — At more than 1,300 pounds, a steer named Tony dwarfed Miya Hammons, a 4-foot-5 Orofino 10-year-old, as she led the animal around an arena Friday at the Clearwater County Fair.
Hammons was one of four girls in a contest for the overall large animal showmanship award in the fair’s 4-H events. Competitors are partially judged on the handling of animals other than their own — which is how Hammons got paired with Tony.
The girls were among nearly 200 members of 4-H who had entered projects in the event that started Thursday and wraps up today. The event includes open class and 4-H home economics exhibits, as well as 4-H livestock contests.
Typically, Orofino Lumberjack Days, which is put on by a different organization, would have coincided with the fair, but that was canceled because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
For Hammons, handling Tony was one of the biggest tests she faced while competing; the steer had already tried to shove more than one of the older girls into a fence around the ring. But with encouragement from the contest judge and others, she maneuvered the bovine and emerged unscathed.
“It was scary because the steer was 10 times bigger than me,” Hammons said afterward. “I was also intimidated because he could crush me.”
Hammons didn’t win. The top prize went to Ava Goetz, 14, of Lenore. Hammons and Goetz, along with Breyer Boyer, 17, of the Fraser area, and Ella Beardin, 12, of Orofino, had qualified for the overall large animal showmanship contest by winning showmanship in one of the large animal categories — steers, horses, swine and sheep.
In the top-level showdown, each of the girls had to teach the other competitors how to show their animal, and then all four competitors took turns showing the winning animal from each category and answering questions about all four types of animals.
In the top-level showdown, they had to teach the competitors how to show their animal, show the winning animal from each category and answer questions about all four types of animals.
Despite coming up short in the overall contest, Hammons said she was pleased with her performance Friday because it was her debut doing a livestock project. She placed first in the showmanship category for sheep.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished a great thing,” she said.
Hammons spent almost three months practicing with her sheep, Cottonball, before the fair. When she first got Cottonball, the sheep was extremely shy.
“You could hardly walk up to her pen without her running to the other end,” Hammons said.
To help Cottonball feel at home, Hammons spent her training sessions in the first month just talking to the sheep, and eventually she settled down enough that Hammons could walk her in patterns.
Like Hammons, the other girls in the overall showmanship competition said understanding their animals’ temperaments were key to succeeding in the event.
Boyer won the showmanship category for swine by smiling and looking the judges in the eye while keeping her pig, Stacy, serene.
“You want to keep your energy down, because the animals can sense what you’re feeling,” she said.
Goetz was showing her dad’s horse, Red, because her own horse was injured at a horse camp.
“I really like how calm he is,” she said. “It was a new experience for him, and he did really well.”
For Beardin, who showed Tony the steer, getting ready for the fair involved appreciating her animal despite his often-stubborn behavior.
At home, Tony plays by running and jumping. But a different side emerges when he’s being shown, she said.
“When I set him up, he always puts his feet the opposite way of how I want them to go,” Beardin said.
All of the work the girls did preparing and participating in the fair will benefit them the next time they compete, said Gary Wall, the competition judge, after he named Goetz the winner and congratulated all four.
He noted that the organizers are always watching closely and prepared to jump in and make sure nothing happens to any of the children. That was especially so when Hammons had Tony in the ring.
“She rose to the challenge,” Wall said. “I’m sure she was nervous and shaking in her boots, but she was great. ... She will be back (again) and be better.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.