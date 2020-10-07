Clearwater Country Sheriff’s Office asks those recreating to keep eye out for missing men

OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters and other outdoor recreators to keep their eye out for two elderly men who have been missing in separate incidents over the last few months.
Gordon White, 78, went missing from his home at 7003 Dent Bridge Road on June 10. A massive search was launched by ground and air in dense brush and overgrowth, but searchers could find no trace of him. He was last seen wearing a gray striped T-shirt and blue jeans.
Jon Walton, 75, disappeared from his home at 1618 Whiskey Creek Loop Road on Sept. 29. Walton apparently left his home early in the morning carrying nothing but a gun. He was last seen wearing a green-and-tan flannel shirt and blue jeans.
Both cases are still open, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, and anyone with information about either man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.