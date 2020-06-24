Clearing the path

Donna Malcom, 71, of Lewiston, mows along the pathway leading from DeMolay Park down to Snake River Avenue on Monday morning in Lewiston. Malcom, who lives across the street from the park, said she was “doing her civic duty” by mowing the path clear so anyone could easily access the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail from Normal Hill.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Donna Malcom, 71, of Lewiston, mows along the pathway leading from DeMolay Park down to Snake River Avenue on Monday morning in Lewiston. Malcom, who lives across the street from the park, said she was “doing her civic duty” by mowing the path clear so anyone could easily access the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail from Normal Hill.

Tags

Recommended for you