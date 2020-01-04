Clearing the air about vehicle registration

Contrary to erroneous information being spread on the radio and internet, the Nez Perce County Assessor’s Office wants people to know that a new state law does not require them to bring proof of insurance to the courthouse when registering a vehicle.
The new insurance verification law that went into effect Wednesday requires the Idaho Transportation Department to match information from motor vehicle registration records with an insurance verification system to determine whether a vehicle has liability insurance.
The state has long required vehicle insurance, but it was usually verified by the state only when checked by law enforcement during a traffic stop or accident. Now it is done automatically, and those with lapsed coverage can have their registration suspended.
Nez Perce County Auto License Supervisor Cherie Ellis said misinformed motorists have been descending on her office ever since ITD started sending warning letters to uninsured vehicle owners about a month ago. The system works by matching vehicle identification numbers from vehicle registrations with the VIN on record with insurance agencies, so some insured motorists have gotten letters when those numbers don’t match because of a typographical error, she added.
She recommended that motorists compare the numbers on their vehicle with their insurance card to make sure they are identical.
County Assessor Dan Anderson, himself a dedicated motorist, said he has been hearing erroneous reports on the radio as he drives around town that say proof of insurance is required when registering a vehicle. The result has been a slew of confused people jamming up Ellis’ line in the vehicle licensing office.
“And I’m going, ‘Oh man, she’s probably pulling her hair out,’ ” Anderson said Friday.
Under the new law, ITD will suspend the registration of vehicles that aren’t insured for three consecutive months. Insurance companies are now required to send their data to the state, and while the list of companies is thorough, it may not include some out-of-state agencies. In that case, the vehicle may be classified as not having insurance until the owner provides proof through an alternate method.
Forms for providing that proof are available on both the ITD and county assessor websites, and at the vehicle licensing office at the courthouse at 1230 Main St. in Lewiston. There is also a form for vehicles that aren’t used all year, like RVs, to be exempted from the requirement for the period they aren’t in use. And all of those locations have a frequently asked questions sheet that has all the information about the law.
Perhaps most importantly, Anderson and Ellis want their customers to know that the new law comes from the state, not the county. More than a few people have taken out their frustrations on the office employees, who have no control over the situation, they said. The only thing they can do is give advice, Ellis added.
She also noted that some people are coming to the office saying that their insurance companies are sending them to the county, not the state. If so, she recommended going back to the agency to ask the local employees to contact their corporate offices for guidance on how to comply with the verification law.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.