Cleanup crew

Lewiston Public Works Department employees (from left) Jake Miller, Mike Keifer, Mike Crooks and Ken Scharnhorst clean up branches that fell on top of a car near the corner of Eighth Avenue and 12th Street in Lewiston on Wednesday morning. High winds and rain caused multiple trees around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to fall. The crew said that, as of 8 a.m., they had already taken care of three fallen trees — two that had fallen on top of unoccupied cars.
