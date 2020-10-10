Cleaning up the Corps of Discovery

Clarkston Rotary Club members Jerry Lindstrom (left) and Wanda Keefer work on refurbishing the Lewis & Clark Timeline along the walkway at the Hells Canyon Marina in Clarkston on Friday afternoon. Today marks the 215-year anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery arriving in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Oct. 10, 1805.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Clarkston Rotary Club members Jerry Lindstrom (left) and Wanda Keefer work on refurbishing the Lewis & Clark Timeline along the walkway at the Hells Gate Marina in Clarkston on Friday afternoon. Depending on the weather and the amount of volunteers they get, they hope to finish the facelift in a couple of weeks.

Tags

Recommended for you