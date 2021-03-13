Cleaning for a Corvette cruise

Brian Ellison wipes down his Corvette as he gives it a wash under the shining sun at his home in Lewiston on Friday. Ellison said the weather was looking so nice that he decided to break out the convertible and go for a drive, with eyes on heading toward Kendrick.

 August Frank/Tribune

