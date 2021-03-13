Cleaning for a Corvette cruise

Brian Ellison wipes down his Corvette as he gives it a wash under the shining sun at his home in Lewiston on Friday. Ellison said the weather was looking so nice that he decided to break out the convertible and go for a drive, with eyes on heading toward Kendrick.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region