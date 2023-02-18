BOISE — The House Judiciary Committee on Friday unanimously approved the “Clean Slate Act,” which would allow records to be sealed for some who commit minor, nonviolent offenses.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Rep. Clay Handy, R-Burley, co-sponsored the bill, which would put in place a mechanism for public records to be shielded for some who committed one offense or multiple offenses that arose from one incident if they have gone at least five years without reoffending.