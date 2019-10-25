Classes were canceled Thursday at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program’s Chestnut Center after police were called to investigate a situation at the Clarkston location.
According to Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings, police responded to the call at about 7:23 a.m., but no crimes had taken place.
It was determined the nighttime janitor had cut himself, likely on the hand, and left noticeable spots of blood in different areas as he worked to clean the center.
An employee in charge of maintenance had called police when he discovered the bloodstains.
Hastings said no further investigation will be conducted by the police department.
Phone calls to administrators of the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program were not returned.
The Chestnut Center houses four of the program’s Early Head Start classrooms.