Those interested in learning more about wine will get an opportunity to do so during Walla Walla Community College’s wine seminar from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday on the Clarkston campus.
Joel Perez, director of the Institute for Enology and Viticulture, will provide information on the cultivation of grapevines. Perez’s talk will include an update on phylloxera, a louse or aphid that eats the roots of grapes and has shown up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The event, organized by the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, will be held in Room 187 on the campus at 1470 Bridge St.
The free seminar is part of a series of workshops that will be held over the coming months.