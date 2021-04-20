Clarkston woman wins $200K on Idaho Lottery scratch ticket

A Clarkston woman won $200,000 after purchasing an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket in Lewiston.
According to a news release, Candice Hare is a regular Idaho Lottery player. On Thursday, she won the top prize playing the Scratch Game, Power 50X.
“It was a really big surprise,” Hare said in the release. “I was playing the ticket and saw I had the lightning bolt symbol for a winning ticket. So, I started scratching the prize and thought, how many zeroes are there? They just kept coming. It was $200,000!”
The winning ticket was purchased from the Nom Nom convenience store on Southway Avenue in Lewiston. For selling the winning ticket, Nom Nom, receives a bonus from the Idaho Lottery of $20,000.
Hare said she plans to purchase a new vehicle and then invest the remaining of her winnings.