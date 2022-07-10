Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear Monday online at lmtribune.com.
———
COLFAX — A Clarkston woman who lost two rings while traveling through Colfax is thankful for “angels” here.
Kerri Young lost the cherished rings on June 9 when she stopped at Cougar Foodmart.
She had taken her anniversary and wedding rings off prior to stopping and and set her rings on her lap.
“When I got to the station, I forgot all about my rings and got out of my vehicle,” Young said. “About 5 hours later, I was getting ready for bed and went to take off my jewelry and noticed the rings were gone.
“I flew into panic mode and hoped they had fallen onto the floorboard of my car.”
Young reported she called the gas station and discovered that someone had turned in one of the rings.
“I asked the gas station attendant to please go check around the pump I had used to see if by some miracle the other ring could be located,” she said. “I prayed that, against all odds, it would still be there, and it was. It must have rolled under the vehicle.”
The ring was damaged, but still in one piece, she said.
“I called my mom to come with me back to Colfax and keep me calm and we hit the road to drive the one hour it would take from Clarkston to Colfax,” she said, “We arrived and both rings were then accounted for.
“The gas attendant named Fritz was so kind and I was so thankful. I am so grateful that there are still honest people out there. Small-town people are usually the most honest, which is refreshing.”
Fritz — who didn’t give his last name — credited a local patron for turning in the ring.
“I want the town of Colfax to be proud of their town and know that kind people and angels still live among us and live there,” Young said. “There is no amount of money that can replace the kindness they have shown.
“We read or watch the news and hear about terrible things that happen today and wonder if anything good is left out there and I want everyone to know that Colfax, Wash., has at least two angels.”
— Olivia Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Possible land annexation could mean less revenue for Syringa
GRANGEVILLE — A land annexation decision in the future could mean less revenue for Syringa Hospital’s taxing district.
“At this point, I’m just coming to you with the information that this is being discussed,” Idaho County Commissioner Denis Duman told the board of trustees at the Syringa Hospital June 28 regular monthly meeting.
Duman explained there is a a discussion regarding Idaho County annexing land to Valley County that is located in the Warren-Burgdorf-Secesh area.
“Warren was actually the first seat of Idaho County, but obviously demographics have changed since then,” Duman said.
He explained there are 357 parcels in the area, assessed at about $29 million. The area is located about 2-1/2 hours from Grangeville and about an hour from McCall.
“Only 16 homes there are owned by permanent residents. Otherwise, it’s vacation homes, second homes, owned by people all over the world — it’s a very diverse area,” Duman said.
Although homeowners there pay taxes to Idaho County, they mainly use services in close-by Valley County.
Duman said the property tax revenue is about $57,900 for Idaho County; $11,224 for Syringa Hospital District; $4,200 for county road and bridge; $200 for cemetery; and $42,000 for solid waste.
“I’m not a proponent or opponent of the annexation; I just want you to know it’s being discussed,” Duman added.
“Do you worry this would set a precedent” for future such annexation requests, asked Syringa board chair Leta Strauss.
Duman answered he did not, as this is a unique situation for Idaho County, but something other counties, such as Clearwater and Nez Perce counties, are discussing for a similar situation near Elk River.
“This could be viewed as potentially something that is best for the taxpayers in that area,” Duman said. “What does Idaho County get out of it? Basically nothing. The people who live there would get more out of it.”
If the county commission decides to pursue the annexation, an election to approve would have to take place.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday