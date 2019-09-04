A fraud case was reported in Clarkston after a resident was allegedly bilked out of more than $4,000 by a caller on her cellphone.
Sgt. Brian Odenborg said a woman was recently contacted by someone claiming to be from Apple. The Clarkston resident was told her iTunes Apple identification had been compromised and she needed to download an app called Rescue Assist by Log Mein to identify the virus.
Once the app was on her phone, the thieves reportedly told her to log into her Amazon account and buy gift cards to Walmart, Target, Xbox, Nordstrom’s and Best Buy, saying they would be “mock purchases” to check her account.
According to the police report, the scammers also asked her to log into her PayPal account and send money to seven email addresses. The woman complied, and each transaction was in the $400 to $500 range. In addition, the alleged victim’s email account passwords were changed by the scammers, and she was asked to take a picture of the front and back of her driver’s license and email it to them.
After she realized it was a scam, the woman noticed several pending transactions at her credit union and bank. The total potential loss is $4,275, Odenborg said.
The scam victim has canceled all of her credit cards and notified her credit union and bank about the fraudulent charges, police said. She also notified Apple about the scam and was advised to contact the Social Security Department and register the case with the FBI.
