ASOTIN — A 29-year-old Clarkston woman has pleaded innocent to threatening to torch an Asotin County deputy’s face.
Rikki M. Hart, who is being held at the Asotin County Jail on a $25,000 bond, is charged with second-degree assault, a Class B felony, for a Dec. 20 incident on the 1100 block of Post Lane.
According to court documents, Hart followed a deputy to his car while holding a “camp torch” in her hand. She reportedly threatened to hurt the deputy and raised the torch toward his face before being arrested.
The deputy said he feared Hart was going to ignite the torch and attempt to set him on fire. He ripped the device out of her hand before she could push the igniter button, according to court documents.
Hart, who is represented by Public Defender Jane Richards, appeared before Judge David Frazier on Monday in Asotin County Superior Court and entered the innocent plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is seeking an exceptional sentence in Hart’s case because the alleged offense was committed against a law enforcement officer who was performing his duties when the crime occurred. In addition, Hart is a “rapid recidivist” who was arrested shortly after being released from jail on a previous charge, Liedkie said in court records.