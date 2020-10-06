A Clarkston woman is charged with felony domestic battery and possession of fentanyl after Nez Perce County deputies say the woman entered a camper at 4 a.m. Saturday, swinging a weapon and demanding a man give her back her dentures.
Marijayne L. Garcia, aka Lisa Garcia, 51, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on the two felony charges Monday. Judge Michelle Evans released Garcia from custody on her own recognizance with pretrial conditions and issued a no-contact order between Garcia and the alleged victim in the case.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a reported theft at 4:46 a.m. Saturday on the 21200 block of Forsman Road in the Waha area. Garcia told deputies that the man stole her dentures and she went to his home to get them back. When she arrived, she called out and said she needed her dentures. The man and his girlfriend came out of the camper and threw rocks at Garcia, so she called 911, court records said.
When deputies arrived, the man said Garcia had a weapon. Deputies searched Garcia, but did not find a weapon. The man told deputies that Garcia entered the camper at 4 a.m. and was swinging a weapon at him and his girlfriend. The weapon was described as a board or a hammer. The man said Garcia broke a window and there was a gray-and-orange hammer on the bed with broken glass on the bed, court records said.
The man said he was able to get out and Garcia chased him around the property as his girlfriend locked herself in the camper. The man claimed that Garcia hit him with a board with nails sticking out of it. Garcia was taken to Nez Perce County Jail, where a detention deputy found two clear and green patches of fentanyl and no prescription, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 21.