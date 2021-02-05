ASOTIN — A 36-year-old Clarkston woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing between $160,000 and $190,000 while working as a private caregiver in Asotin County.
Jennifer L. Wemhoff was booked into the Asotin County Jail this week on charges of first-degree identity theft and first-degree theft.
She is accused of stealing money from a 78-year-old woman’s bank account and jewelry while employed in her home.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wemhoff made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals for at least a year. Based on an investigation by Asotin County Detective Jackie Nichols, Wemhoff was arrested at the Asotin County Courthouse on Tuesday, and her bond was set at $25,000 on Wednesday.
In police interviews, Wemhoff denied all wrongdoing. However, she acknowledged she was probably going to prison and was upset that “bad people in her life” had put her in this situation, according to court documents.
Her next Asotin County Superior Court appearance is scheduled for Monday, when she will be arraigned. Attorney Brandie Rouse has been appointed to represent Wemhoff, and Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case for the state.