A Clarkston woman faces a charge of felony battery on an officer for allegedly spitting in the face of a Lewiston police officer during a traffic stop on the 400 block of Bryden Avenue on Friday at about 11:30 p.m.
Hannah A. Fay, 29, could face up to five years in prison and a $15,000 fine if she is convicted of the charge.
Lewiston police Officer Mike Macuk pulled Fay over because the headlight was out on the silver Hyundai she was driving. Macuk asked Fay who the car was registered to, and Fay allegedly told Macuk “she was not going to talk to me,” court records said.
During the stop, Fay allegedly kept reaching toward the center console of the vehicle and Macuk instructed her to stop reaching around in the vehicle. “Hannah asked me ‘why, are you going to shoot me?’ I told her no and (she) replied saying she wanted me to shoot her,” court records said.
Fay then pulled out a pocket knife from the passenger side of the vehicle and held it by her right leg, court records said.
Macuk pointed his stun gun at Fay and she dropped the knife and exited the vehicle, court records said.
Fay was placed in handcuffs and refused to talk to Macuk about why she allegedly said she wanted him to shoot her. Macuk determined Fay was a safety risk to herself and he told her he was going to take her to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center to be evaluated, court records said.
After Fay was placed in the patrol vehicle, she allegedly spit in Macuk’s face “getting saliva in my eyes and mouth,” court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Fay on her own recognizance and set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 25.
Fay told Evans at Monday’s video arraignment that the things she said during the traffic stop were her attempts at dark humor.