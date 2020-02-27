A 50-year-old Clarkston woman is listed in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after falling into a fire pit Tuesday night.
According to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Tobie Ruark was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center when the incident was first reported around 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of Walden Lane in Clarkston.
Ruark was later airlifted to the burn unit in Seattle, where she is being treated in the intensive care unit, according to a Harborview spokesperson.
Lewiston medics responded to the call, along with the Asotin County Fire District and deputies from the sheriff’s office. The police report indicated Ruark had significant burns and had been moved to a bathtub by the time medics arrived.