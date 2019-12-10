Clarkston welcomes its newest city councilor

A new city councilor was on the podium Monday night in Clarkston.
Steven Ebert, who ran unopposed in the November election, has replaced Joel Profitt, who did not seek another term.
Ebert, a 59-year-old Wisconsin native, has lived in Clarkston 3½ years and works as an engineer in the manufacturing and distribution of after-market car accessories.
“I want to be involved,” Ebert told the Lewiston Tribune. “I’ve always had an interest in this. I like having a voice.”
Another change to the city roster will take place early next year. Fire Chief Ryan Baskett told the council he is stepping down from his interim position at the end of February to return to the west side of the state where his family resides. Baskett was hired to oversee the fire department for six months after former Chief Steve Cooper retired in June.
The city plans to advertise for the position and conduct interviews before Baskett’s departure.
In other city business, officials heard the first reading of two budget ordinances. Salaries and benefits make up 70 percent of the city’s budget. Department heads are slated to get a 5 percent salary increase next year, and wage increases for fire, police, streets and parks range from 2.5 to 2.6 percent over the next three years.
Sales tax revenue increases have allowed the city to build up reserves for a possible downturn in the economy, Mayor Monika Lawrence said in her budget outlook. Total general fund expenditures are projected at $4.6 million in 2020.
New businesses include a hotel on Bridge Street, a 36-unit apartment building on Poplar Street, a restaurant and grocery supply business on Port Drive, a Bonneville Power building, a chiropractic clinic at Highland Avenue and 10th Street and upgrades at Walla Walla Community College and the Tri-State Memorial Hospital campus.
Lawrence said a large portion of capital expenditures are prior commitments, including debt payments of about $750,000 for the 2012 upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant and almost $100,000 for the 2012 improvements to police, fire and city hall offices.
“As we continue to shape Clarkston’s future, I plan to continue to focus on strengthening our regional partnerships, provide essential services and improve the quality of life for Clarkston residents,” Lawrence said.
