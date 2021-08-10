Walmart closed its doors at 2 p.m. Monday and will not reopen until 6 a.m. Wednesday because of the rising spread of COVID-19 in this area coupled with low vaccination rates.
And Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported its highest number of infections Monday since late December, including one death.
Lauren Willis, the communications director for Walmart for the western U.S. said in an email to the Tribune on Monday the temporary closure is intended to assist local health officials who are working against the pandemic.
“In support of this effort we have chosen to temporarily close our Clarkston store ... as part of a company-initiated program,” Willis said. “This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”
Willis did not comment on a question of whether the action was prompted by a specific incident involving a customer or an employee and Jamie Lockie, manager of the Clarkston Walmart, deferred all questions to the corporate office.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily,” Willis said, “and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the delta variant we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”
Willis said when the store reopens Wednesday, company officials will continue to conduct health assessments of its employees and all unvaccinated employees must still wear face coverings. In addition to offering vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, Walmart also will offer easy access to vaccines for employees.
Customers will not be required to wear face coverings, she added.
Willis said if employees choose to schedule their vaccination appointment somewhere besides the Clarkston Walmart, they will be provided two hours of paid leave. And those who receive the vaccine will be given a $150 bonus and up to three days of paid leave if they experience an adverse reaction.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials,” Willis said, “adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District tallied 88 new cases over the weekend, including the death of a woman in her 70s in Nez Perce County. That is the highest total of reported infections since there were 94 on Dec. 21.
The new cases include four in Lewis County; five in Clearwater County; six in Idaho County; 13 in Latah County; and 60 in Nez Perce County.
Just as national health officials are warning that many of the newer cases are among younger people, the Nez Perce County cases include three in the 5 to 12 age group; two in the 12 to 17 age group; 15 in the 18 to 29 age group; and 13 in their 30s. Idaho and Latah counties also reported a small number of cases under age 30.
Asotin County reported 44 new cases since Friday, including four hospitalizations and a 14-day count of 129. There have been 35 breakthrough cases since July 1.
Whitman County had five new positive tests since Friday and Garfield County did not report any increases.
Rebecca Mann, a spokeswoman for Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, said currently there are four patients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. There has been an increase in COVID-19 patients in the last few months, she added.
At this time, there is no vaccine mandate for employees of Tri-State, but masks are required of all employees and patients at any of the hospital’s offices, Mann said.
Samantha Skinner, spokeswoman for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, said as COVID-19 cases have increased in the area, the hospital is beginning to see an expected increase in emergency room cases and hospitalization. Currently there are five patients who have tested positive for the virus, up from three a week ago.
“St. Joe’s is continuing to adapt our hospital operations to safely care for our community during this evolving pandemic and are taking necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19,” Skinner wrote in an email. “In addition to limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, requiring masks for all who enter the hospital and testing all inpatients for COVID-19, we are also returning to a limited visitor policy, allowing two well visitors per patient per day. We will continue to evaluate our procedures and closely follow guidance from our local, state and federal partners in public health.”
Employees at the hospital are strongly encouraged to become fully vaccinated, Skinner added, but it is not required at this time.
“Unfortunately, this surge has the potential to overwhelm our local healthcare delivery system, which is why we all must do our part to protect ourselves, our healthcare workers and our communities,” she added. “We would like to remind the community that our best defense is to get a COVID-19 vaccine and encourage everyone you know to get vaccinated. At this point, nearly all patients being hospitalized at St. Joe’s with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. It is also wise to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.”
Skinner said the hospital has adequate staff and resources to meet current inpatient needs.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.