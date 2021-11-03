Clarkston voters once again approved an emergency medical services levy Tuesday night to help fund the city’s ambulance service.
According to the Asotin County auditor, 643 voters supported the levy, while 235 residents gave it the thumbs down. The election results, which were tabulated at 8 p.m., indicate more than 73 percent of Clarkston voters are in favor of keeping the ambulance service based at the city’s fire department.
Tuesday’s ballot called for a levy of $636,366, which is down from the $788,167 approved last year.
The cost to Clarkston property owners is estimated at $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Owners of a home valued at $200,000 will pay 71 cents per day for the EMS service, according to Fire Chief Darren White.
Clarkston’s EMS system receives its revenue from two sources — ambulance billing and the levy taxes, which goes before voters each fall and is typically approved by a wide margin.
The levy money is only used for the EMS portion of the Clarkston Fire Department, White said. “These dollars support payroll, supplies, apparatus and equipment,” the chief said in an earlier interview.
The turnout for this election was about 27 percent, according to the auditor’s office.