The Clarkston School District will need to reduce its program offerings and staff levels next year as administrators work to cut $1.7 million out of the budget for the 2020-21 school year.
On Monday night, the school board unanimously approved a resolution that allows the superintendent to study what a reduced educational program would look like.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said it will likely take about a month to come up with a list of recommendations.
The district, according to Knowlton, will first look at what programs can be cut. But since 86 percent of the district’s expenses are salaries and benefits, staff reductions will also be necessary, Knowlton said.
The district is expected to end the 2019-20 school year with $1.16 million, or about 3 percent of the district’s operating cost, in its ending fund balance, which is essentially the district’s saving account. If cuts are not made, the ending fund balance would drop to about $850,000 by the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“If there is nothing that changes, then we are headed for a 2 percent ending fund balance, which is a scary place to be,” Knowlton said.
A new school board policy requires the district to end future budget cycles with at least 5 percent of the district’s operating costs in its fund balance.
“This is the plan to kind of reverse where we are right now and to fix it in a couple of years,” Knowlton said. “We know this is going to be difficult for staff and we hope it doesn’t negatively impact our students and families.”
Once the school district’s current four-year maintenance and operations levy of $1.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value expires at the end of 2022, the district can increase its levy to $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed value. If the levy is approved at the new statewide cap of $2.50, the district would generate about $1 million more per year.
The two-year capital levy approved earlier this month cannot be used to maintain staffing levels or programs, Knowlton said. The levy will generate about $660,000 annually, but those funds can only be used to pay for improvements to security, safety, technology and equipment.
