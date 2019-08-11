Camden Stoker and Logan Richardson, both of Clarkston, will receive the rank of Eagle Scout during an Eagle Court of Honor at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., in Clarkston.
Both are members of Lewis Clark Trails District Boy Scout Troop 248, with Scoutmaster Chris Stoker.
Camden Stoker, 15, is the son of Chris and Amy Stoker. A sophomore at Clarkston High School, he plays football and soccer for the Bantams, is a member of the Junior Air Force ROTC and is a 3.6 GPA honor student. Stoker has received the Boy Scouts of America Arrow of Light, completed the BSA National Youth Leadership Training and was a Camp Grizzly counselor this summer. For his Eagle service project benefiting the community, he worked with the Corps of Engineers to close and rehabilitate trails in the Hells Gate Habitat Management Unit.
Logan Richardson, 18, is the son of Todd and Marci Richardson. He graduated with honors and a 3.7 GPA from Asotin High School in June. At Asotin High School, he was the student body president, played football and competed in shot put, discus and sprint relays in track, and earned his way to state and national Future Business Leaders of America competitions. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at College of Idaho, after serving a 24-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Curitiba, Brazil. For his Eagle service project, he built and installed benches for Hells Gate State Park, providing seats for park visitors.