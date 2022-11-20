Clarkston teenager hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

Rescue personnel work at the site of a two-car collision Friday night on Washington State Route 129 near Swallows Park south of Clarkston. The car seen here is a 2008 Toyota Camry that had been driven by a 17-year-old boy who had to be lifeflighted to Spokane with injuries suffered in the accident.
A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was lifeflighted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston.
The wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. Marlene F. Driscoll, 78, of Clarkston was driving a gray 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the centerline striking the teen driving north in a white 2008 Toyota Camry, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
The 17-year-old was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later lifeflighted to Spokane, the release said.
According to the news release, Driscoll was charged with DUI and vehicular assault.
A Facebook post from Asotin County Fire District 1 stated that one driver was unresponsive when crews arrived, but regained consciousness and had to be cut out of the car. The driver of the other car refused medical treatment on scene.
The post said the highway was closed while officers investigated the crash. Both vehicles were totaled.
According to the Facebook post, crews from Asotin County Fire District 1 and Lewiston Fire Department responded.