Clarkston teenager hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

Rescue personnel work at the site of a two-car collision Friday night on Washington State Route 129 near Swallows Park south of Clarkston. The car seen here is a 2008 Toyota Camry that had been driven by a 17-year-old boy who had to be lifeflighted to Spokane with injuries suffered in the accident.

 Asotin County Fire District 1

A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was lifeflighted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston.

The wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. Marlene F. Driscoll, 78, of Clarkston was driving a gray 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the centerline striking the teen driving north in a white 2008 Toyota Camry, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

