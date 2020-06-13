Clarkston students’ dance mishap to appear on TV

A dance routine performed by two Clarkston High School students that ended with a face-plant will be shown on national TV this weekend.
The clip of senior Kaeden Frazier and sophomore Ava Griner will be included on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
Frazier and Griner were performing at Kramer Gym during Clarkston’s Golden Throne assembly Jan. 24. The video shows the routine going to plan until Frazier attempts to flip Griner, and applies a bit too much force. Griner lands on the gym floor face-first, and her shoes pop off her feet and her phone tumbles out of her pocket.
“We practiced it quite a few times,” Frazier said, “but that was the only time we messed up.”
Frazier, who graduated last weekend, said he was “hyped up” for the routine and “overflipped her just a little too much.”
In the video, Frazier helps up Griner, then dashes off the court. A woman’s voice can be heard saying, “That was a pretty good trick.”
“It’s kind of embarrassing, but now that I look at it, it’s pretty funny,” said Griner, who wasn’t hurt in the accident.
The video was shot by Griner’s mother, Ursula, and she submitted it to the clip show, which has been on the air for 30 years. The family later got word from the show’s staff that their video will appear during Sunday’s episode.
Griner said she will watch the show with her mother, father Rod and sisters Sophia, Isabella and Talia. Frazier will watch with his parents, Brian and Paige, and perhaps a few friends will come over.
Frazier wanted to clear up one thing about the video: He said he didn’t realize Griner’s shoes and phone had been jostled loose in the mishap, which is why he didn’t help her collect those items.
“I got a bunch of people saying, ‘Why didn’t you pick up her shoes, bro? You walked right past them,’ ” he said. “I was like, ‘Her shoes fell off? What?’ I was so embarrased, I just ran off. I helped her up and ran off.
“She was a good sport about it,” Frazier added, “because I ran up to her afterward and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m actually glad that happened. That was so funny. That makes it so much better.’ ”
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.